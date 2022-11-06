 Skip to main content
Crash, fire leaves nearly 200 without power in northern Colorado Springs

Briargate crash, fire
A fire in northern Colorado Springs left almost 200 people without power Sunday afternoon, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.

The fire was reported in the Briargate area, near Chapel Hills and Mulligan drives, KKTV reported. Colorado Springs firefighters told KKTV a vehicle hit a transformer in the area right before the outage.

KKTV said CSFD were able to get that fire out within an hour and Colorado Springs Utilities began working to restore power in the area.

