Interstate 25 southbound at Mesa Ridge Parkway and U.S. 85 Fountain at Mile Point 128 is closed due to a crash, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced in a tweet Thursday evening.
According to Colorado State Patrol, three vehicles were involved in the crash. Troopers said one man has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
Colorado State Patrol said no one was taken to the hospital and there are no fatalities resulting from the crash. Those involved suffered only minor injuries.