Colorado Springs fire and police departments are on the scene Tuesday morning of a crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 25.

One person was extricated; crews remain on the scene. Northbound lanes on I-25 south of the Cimarron exit are closed and commuters are asked to seek alternate routes.

City traffic cameras showed northbound traffic at a standstill at about 8:45 a.m.