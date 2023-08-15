Colorado Springs fire and police departments are on the scene Tuesday morning of a crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 25.
One person was extricated; crews remain on the scene. Northbound lanes on I-25 south of the Cimarron exit are closed and commuters are asked to seek alternate routes.
City traffic cameras showed northbound traffic at a standstill at about 8:45 a.m.
#UPDATE: The patient has been extricated. Crews will continue to be in the area for an undetermined amount of time. Please plan for a different route this morning.— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 15, 2023
