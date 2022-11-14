A crash in the Cimarron Hills area of Colorado Springs caused a major road to close, according to a tweet from the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Just before 8:30 p.m., Northbound Powers Boulevard (CO 21) closed at Palmer Park Blvd. due to a crash Monday night.
#CO21 (Powers Blvd) northbound: Road closed due to a crash at Palmer Park Boulevard. https://t.co/2xX6IyEY8s— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) November 15, 2022
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time and drivers should expect delays.
There are no reports of injuries.
