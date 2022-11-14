CDOT Powers closed

Powers Boulevard at Palmer Park is closed due to a crash, according to CDOT.

 Courtesy of Colorado Department of Transportation

A crash in the Cimarron Hills area of Colorado Springs caused a major road to close, according to a tweet from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Just before 8:30 p.m., Northbound Powers Boulevard (CO 21) closed at Palmer Park Blvd. due to a crash Monday night. 

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time and drivers should expect delays.

There are no reports of injuries.

For traffic updates, visit the Gazette's interactive traffic map.

