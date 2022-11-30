A crash caused a major road in Colorado Springs to close Wednesday evening, according to a tweet from the Police Department.
Northbound Powers Boulevard is shut down at Palmer Park Boulevard in Cimarron Hills for a traffic accident.
Drivers are advised to use alternate routes until further notice.
Northbound Powers shut down at Palmer Park Bl for a crash, please use alternate routes.— CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) December 1, 2022
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time and officials have not said how long Powers will be closed.
Click here for traffic updates on The Gazette's interactive traffic map.
This is a developing story and will be updated.