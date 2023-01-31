A crash has left a person trapped and caused the southbound lanes on Interstate 25 in southeast Colorado Springs to close Tuesday evening, according to a tweet from the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Traffic was at a standstill on I-25 near Circle Drive after a crash with a trapped party. The fire department was able to extricate the person, but lane closures remain.

The far left southbound lane was the only lane open, according to the fire department. Just after 5:30 p.m., the lanes reopened to traffic.

The trapped party has been transported to a local hospital for further treatment. Emergency crews continue to work on the scene and officials ask drivers to use caution when passing the accident.