An intersection in east Colorado Springs is closed after a multi-vehicle crash Saturday morning, according to a Colorado Springs Fire Department post on X.
CSFD arrived on scene of Marksheffel and Barnes Road at around 10:47. They closed the intersection and asked for the area to be avoided.
Two patients were transported for evaluation.
The intersection was reopened by 1:04 p.m., according to a CSPD Communications X post.
This article will be updated as more information is received.
