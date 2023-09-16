An intersection in east Colorado Springs is closed after a multi-vehicle crash Saturday morning, according to a Colorado Springs Fire Department post on X.

CSFD arrived on scene of Marksheffel and Barnes Road at around 10:47. They closed the intersection and asked for the area to be avoided.

Two patients were transported for evaluation.

The intersection was reopened by 1:04 p.m., according to a CSPD Communications X post.

This article will be updated as more information is received.