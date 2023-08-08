A two-vehicle crash closed a busy Colorado Springs roadway in both directions late Tuesday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said they received reports of the crash at 11 a.m. at the intersection of East Fillmore Street and North Prospect Street, east of North Nevada Avenue.

As of 11:40 p.m., the intersection remained closed as police investigated the crash. At least two people were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Gazette news partner KKTV contributed to this report.