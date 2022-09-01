I-25 lane closure map

A crash cause three lanes to close on I-25 between North Academy Boulevard and Woodmen Road.

 Courtesy of the Colorado Department of Transportation

A crash is causing lane closures on southbound Interstate 25 in northern Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. 

The three left-side southbound lanes on I-25 are closed between North Academy Boulevard (Exit 150) and Woodmen Road (Exit 149) following a crash at 3:36 p.m.

UPDATE: Just before 5 p.m., CDOT announced only one left southbound lane remains closed. 

Slower speeds are advised, and drivers should expect delays.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. 

A separate crash has closed one southbound lane on I-25 at Burnt Mill Road (Exit 88). 

For traffic updates, visit the Gazette's interactive traffic map.

