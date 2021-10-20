Flashing lights on top of police patrol car
(Photo by kali9, istock)

Colorado State Patrol was investigating a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 50 in Pueblo West Wednesday night, officials with the agency said. 

The crash happened around 8:25 p.m. on Highway 50 between McCulloch Boulevard and Purcell Boulevard at Mile Point 309, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

State troopers gave little details on the crash, but said it involved a single vehicle out of Alabama with only one occupant. 

The driver took out about 100 feet of guardrail and died on scene, troopers said. The crash took place in a construction area. The highway was closed for about 20 minutes before a lane was reopened, troopers said.  

Dump truck splits power pole during crash in Colorado Springs
I-25 South Gap project nears completion as construction enters final year
School bus involved in 3-vehicle crash in Colorado Springs
9 hospitalized in wrong-way head-on crash on I-25 near Monument; driver suspected of DUI
DUI suspected in 8-car pileup that shut down major Colorado Springs road Saturday night
Load comments