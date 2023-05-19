Colorado Springs has seen a wet May this year — and increased moisture brings an increase of potholes to the city’s roadways.

With the city managing 6,000 miles of roadways, officials with Colorado Springs Public Works are asking the public for help in reporting the increase in emerging potholes.

“The huge rainstorms we saw last week caused a significant increase in water infiltration on the roadways,” said Corey Farkas, the Operations and Maintenance Division Manager of Colorado Springs’ Public Works Department. “We will always see more potholes with an increase in moisture."

Farkas said there are three ways available to report encountered potholes — some better than others. Residents can make a report using the department’s hotline at 719-385-ROAD (7623), through the city's online portal or the best way, Farkas said, through the GoCOS! app.

When making a report through the app, users have the option to drop the exact coordinates of the pothole’s location and take a picture of the obstruction. Users can also see where active pothole requests are, and locations of remedied-reports.

“Using the app helps our crews prioritize bigger potholes,” Farkas said.

Based on pothole requests mapped by the GoCOS! app, reports are currently widespread, throughout the city, with some clusters surrounding North Union Boulevard and Barnes Road, between Academy Boulevard and Powers Boulevard.

Currently, the department has eight teams working daily to fulfill requests, utilizing a priority system.

Farkas said the department is dedicated to making the roadways safe for citizens and their cars, adding that they will do their part as long as residents do theirs.

“My biggest piece of advice: don’t drive past it,” Farkas said, “Do your part, and make the report. We would love to fill the potholes in your area, we just need to know about them.”