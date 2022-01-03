Colorado Springs police on Monday were looking for a man who fled the scene of a crash before ramming his pickup truck into a squad car, officials said.
At about 1 p.m. while on an unrelated service call in the 3500 block of Galley Road in east Colorado Springs, officers witnessed a hit-and-run crash, police said. The fleeing vehicle, a blue Dodge pickup, headed west on Galley.
An officer found the truck in the 600 block of East Hills Road near Willamette Ave., but as the officer attempted to get out of the patrol car, the unknown male driver put the truck in reverse and rammed the police vehicle before speeding off.
The officer was later examined at a local hospital and released, officials said.
