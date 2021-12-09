Colorado Springs police are investigating a Wednesday night crash that left one person hospitalized, officials with the police department said.
Shortly before 10 p.m., police were notified of a crash in the 2500 block of Granada Drive involving a maroon Ford F-150 and two parked cars. The three people in the truck left the scene prior to officers' arrival. Shortly after, police were notified of a person who had been injured in the crash who was seeking medical attention from a nearby hospital.
Police later contacted one of the passengers of the F-150. He was uninjured. Police are still searching for the driver.
After preliminary investigation, police believe excessive speed and alcohol contributed to this crash.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call police at 719-444-7000.