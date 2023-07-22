An overnight crash involving a Colorado Springs Police officer is currently under investigation, according to an online blotter entry.

Officials said just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday, police received reports of a traffic incident along southbound I-25 near the Fillmore Street exit, involving a single vehicle crashing into a guardrail.

Nearly two hours later, a second crash occurred when a pickup truck rear-ended a police cruiser with an officer inside.

According to the department blotter entry, the cruiser was conducting detail with its emergency lights activated at the time of the crash.

The collision caused major damage to the cruiser and the truck involved, with both the police officer and the driver of the pickup truck transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries, according to officials.

Traffic along I-25 was diverted for several hours as the CSPD Major Crash Team processed the scene, officials said.

“This investigation is ongoing, but early indications are the driver of the truck was impaired,” the blotter entry read.

No arrests have been made at this time. This article will be updated once more information is received.