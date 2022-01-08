Colorado Springs police are investigating a crash in which a motorcyclist was thrown from their bike late Friday night, officials with the police department said.

Just after 8:30 p.m., a vehicle attempted a right turn off eastbound Navajo Street onto southbound Nevada Avenue, police officials said. During that turn, the vehicle crashed into a motorcyclist who was also headed south. The motorcyclist was ejected and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police officials said the driver of the vehicle was cooperative. Police don't believe alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.