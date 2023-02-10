A Colorado Springs police cruiser was involved in a crash Friday near Interstate 25 at Fillmore Street, according to the police department.

Around 11:30 a.m., police said an officer driving the marked cruiser was turning left from Fillmore onto Sage Road, just west of I-25, when it was struck by another vehicle traveling eastbound on Fillmore.

One person involved in the crash sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital, police said.

The CSPD major crash team was on scene of the crash and is conducting an investigation.