Crews with the Colorado Springs Fire Department are on the scene of an accident with trapped parties, department officials announced on Twitter Thursday.
The crash occurred at the intersection of East Willamette and Wahsatch avenues and was announced around 8 p.m.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a traffic accident with trapped parties #workingtrapped 77777711*TAT E1,T1,AMR26,AMR28,HR17,73,BC1,IC1— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 15, 2022
E WILLAMETTE AV/N WAHSATCH AV
Radio CMD4.CSFD
TRAFFIC ACCIDENT/TRAPPED