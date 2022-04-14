police lights

kali9, iStock

 kali9, iStock

Crews with the Colorado Springs Fire Department are on the scene of an accident with trapped parties, department officials announced on Twitter Thursday. 

The crash occurred at the intersection of East Willamette and Wahsatch avenues and was announced around 8 p.m. 

Fountain police locate man who reportedly fled crash scene
Additional red-light cameras to go live in Colorado Springs next week
Load comments