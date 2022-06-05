A major thoroughfare in east Colorado Springs was closed for several hours on Sunday as emergency crews responded to a rollover crash that trapped the driver, according to a tweet from the fire department.
The alert, which went out just after 1:30 p.m., advised motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area near North Academy and Palmer Park boulevards, where crews were working to extract the driver and lone occupant of a vehicle that apparently lost control and rolled at least once.
Fire department crews extracted the driver, who was treated for minor injuries, officials said.