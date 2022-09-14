Eastbound lanes of 8th Street at Cimarron Street on Colorado Springs' west side is shut down for a crash Wednesday night, police said.
Police officials sent a tweet sent just before 8:40 p.m.
Police officials said no one was taken to the hospital as a result of the crash and that crews should have the area cleaned up within the hour. For now, motorists are advised to avoid the area.
