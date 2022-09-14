police lights

Eastbound lanes of 8th Street at Cimarron Street on Colorado Springs' west side is shut down for a crash Wednesday night, police said.

Police officials sent a tweet sent just before 8:40 p.m.

Police officials said no one was taken to the hospital as a result of the crash and that crews should have the area cleaned up within the hour. For now, motorists are advised to avoid the area. 

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments