Platte Circle Fire.jpg

Fire crews at Platte and Circle (Provided by the Colorado Springs Fire Department)

A crash involving an ambulance and an SUV shut down a major Colorado Springs intersection and sent multiple people to the hospital Friday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., the Colorado Springs fire department tweeted that crews were responding to a crash at Platte Avenue and Circle Drive. 

Officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department said Circle was closed northbound at Platte and southbound at Willamette Avenue as a result of the crash.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area. 

Police said four people were taken to the hospital.

