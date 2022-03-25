A crash involving an ambulance and an SUV shut down a major Colorado Springs intersection and sent multiple people to the hospital Friday afternoon.
Around 3:30 p.m., the Colorado Springs fire department tweeted that crews were responding to a crash at Platte Avenue and Circle Drive.
Officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department said Circle was closed northbound at Platte and southbound at Willamette Avenue as a result of the crash.
Motorists were asked to avoid the area.
Police said four people were taken to the hospital.