In a small victory for many residents, the Colorado Springs Citizens' Transportation Advisory Board will recommend a controversial possible extension of Constitution Avenue to Interstate 25 be considered only for public transit, walking and biking options as part of a mobility study city officials want to include in Colorado Springs' master transportation plan.

Residents have for weeks spoken against the city's plans to include a proposed feasibility study within its ConnectCOS draft master transportation plan that would, among other options, look at whether extending Constitution Avenue from either Powers or Union boulevards to I-25 could alleviate traffic congestion across the city's east-to-west corridors.

They have shared concerns that extending Constitution would fracture established and historic neighborhoods in the area. They also protested the potential noise, traffic and pollution they say extending the roadway could bring if more cars are allowed to traverse it.

"I think it's a step in the right direction, looking at just multimodal options (for Constitution Avenue)," resident John Hawk said Tuesday. "But I still have trust issues."

Hawk and dozens of other residents watched online and packed meeting chambers at City Hall Tuesday night, pleading their case with the transportation advisory board for nearly two hours to remove the study completely from the project list.

Residents have repeatedly recommended the city improve mobility by enhancing public transit and widening other east-to-west corridors, such as Fillmore and Uintah streets.

Members of the advisory board and city Transportation Planning Manager Tim Roberts said Tuesday the proposed study would consider those options, too, as well as the "do nothing" possibility for Constitution.

"I've heard good ideas about what can be done with the Constitution right of way but ... none of those great ideas can be investigated without a study," Board Member Karen Aspelin said, adding that she supports studying mobility in the area.

Aspelin motioned, and the board voted as a compromise with residents, to recommend an east-to-west mobility study be included on the ConnectCOS project list with the caveat that the possible extension of Constitution would not include using existing right of way to add lanes for motor vehicle travel.

Instead, the study should only consider widening the roadway so buses, bikers and pedestrians could safely travel along it, they said.

A previous version of the draft transportation plan included the feasibility study as well as Constitution's extension on its project list. The city removed the Constitution extension from the list and revised the scope of the feasibility study — now called an east-to-west mobility study — after some residents overwhelmingly spoke against both items during two public town halls held in January and February.

Bonnyville neighborhood resident Nancy Logan said she was pleased with the recommendation, though her husband, Dave Finley, had reservations it would not be implemented if the study remained on the project list.

"I still don't trust it," he said.

The ConnectCOS draft transportation plan must also receive a recommendation for its approval or rejection from the Planning Commission before it heads to the City Council for final consideration.

The Planning Commission will hear the Citizens' Transportation Advisory Board's recommendation during its regular meeting beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The commission is expected to consider recommending the City Council approve or reject the ConnectCOS plan then.

The City Council is scheduled to review the ConnectCOS draft plan at an informal work session on Feb. 13. It could approve or reject the plan during its regular meeting Feb. 28, and will make a final decision during the item's second hearing on March 14, according to a staff presentation.

A list of meetings and agendas is available online at coloradosprings.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.