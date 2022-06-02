The 30th Street Corridor Project reaches a major milestone this month as the construction crews shift to Phase 2 of the project that began in late 2021, it was announced at a virtual public meeting on Thursday.

For motorists and residents, Phase 2 will see a different segment of the street closed in both directions, Colorado Springs officials warned motorists and pedestrians to be mindful of all signage and detours as the changes take place.

Since November, both directions of 30th between Mesa and Gateway Roads have been closed. That ends June 15 as the project switches to Phase 2, in which 30th will be closed both ways south of Gateway to Fontanero Street, with the closure lasting through the end of the year.

The 30th Street Corridor Project started in October 2021 to improve a 2-mile stretch of 30th between Fontanero Street and Mesa Road. Among the improvements are widening the road from 24 feet to 36 feet, including addition of multi-use shoulders, installing a roundabout entrance to Garden of the God Park, and building a pond west of 30th near Chambers Way.

Officials listed the project cost at $19 million at the outset with a completion date set for 2023.

Most of the work for Phase 1 has been completed. Paving begins next week for the roundabout and the stretch of 30th between Gateway and Mesa. Concrete paving will be used for the roundabout while asphalt will be used for the road. Landscaping for the roundabout will be completed at later this summer.

The pond west of 30th is about 95% complete. The water will release to Camp Creek. Trees from the site have been relocated, and native shrubs and grasses will be planted.

Other improvements to the corridor include a new water line that adds roughly 1,300 feet, and a new storm sewer system.

With the switch to Phase 2, construction crews will continue work on the opening of the Foothills Trail, scheduled to be "functional" in August. However, a few improvements will need to be done after the trail is opened, including replacing the entrance sign for Garden of the Gods.

Thursday's meeting was attended by city officials along with representatives of project participants Wildcat Construction Co., Basis Partners and Merge Consulting.

For a full breakdown of the meeting, click here.