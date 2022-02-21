A crash Monday morning between a suspected drunk driver and a semi-truck shut down a stretch of Colorado 50 east of Pueblo, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
The driver was airlifted to Memorial Central in Colorado Springs.
The crash — reported just after 7 a.m. — caused the semi-truck to burst into flames, KKTV reported, but the driver was able to escape uninjured. The other driver, suspected of drunk driving, was flown from the scene.
As of 9 a.m., the highway was closed between Colorado 96 and Colorado 50 Business. The area is about 4 miles west of Boone near the Chemical Depot, KKTV reported.
No other details have been released.
#US50 eastbound: Road closed due to a crash between CO 96 and US 50B Pueblo. https://t.co/QCPJ9L7etS— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) February 21, 2022