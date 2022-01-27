Southbound 30th Street and Northbound 31st Street will be closed in the upcoming days due to continued construction of the city's 30th Street Corridor Project.
Southbound 30th Street will be closed at Fontanero Street Jan. 29 for the installation of new storm sewer pipe and manholes. Northbound traffic on 30th will be unaffected. Access to Garden of the Gods Park and the Visitor & Nature Center will remain.
Detour signs will divert traffic out of the park west on Water Street, south on 31st Street and east on Fontanero Street. The closure will also prohibit right turns from eastbound Water and Westmoor Drive onto southbound 30th.
Northbound 31st street will be closed for a week starting Feb. 1 due to storm sewer work on Fontanero Street between 30th and 31st. Officials with the city said the streets are too narrow to maintain traffic through the work area.
Detour signs will divert traffic east on Fontanero, north on 30th and west on Westmoor. Access to properties on northbound 31st will be maintained using a temporary two-way configuration, officials said.