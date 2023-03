On the same day the El Paso County coroner identified 17-year-old Doherty High School student Giorgia Trocciola as the victim in a fatal auto-pedestrian crash near the school Wednesday, District 11 announced that a school zone will be installed where the student was struck.

Trocciola was in a crosswalk crossing Barnes Road in front of Doherty High School around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday when a vehicle entered the intersection on a red light and hit her, according to a preliminary investigation by the Colorado Springs Police Department.

According to police, Trocciola died on the scene . She was a exchange student from Italy, school officials said.

City employees at a news conference Thursday said crews will install a school zone with signs and flashers at Doherty High School, but a timeline has not yet been established. The city's practice has been to not install school zones around high schools, according to city traffic engineer Todd Frisbie. For elementary and middle schools, school zones are typically posted in areas with speed limits over 30 mph.

Frisbie said Colorado Springs will review its practice of school zones around high schools across the city and determine whether more are needed. There have been recent conversations around school zones at high schools, but Wednesday's tragedy is what brought about the official decision.

"When such a tragedy happens, I'm grateful that the city was able to quickly respond and provide," school board president Parth Melpakam said. "What we want is a safe passage for out students to and from school and to make sure that when they walk those sidewalks, crosswalks and streets that they are safe and protected."

Police have not released what led up to the crash, and it is too early to say if speed or other factors contributed to the collision, but alcohol is not suspected to be a factor, police said. The driver of the involved vehicle stayed on the scene.

Any possible citations for the driver are part of the ongoing investigation and will be determined at a later date, according to Robert Tornabene, a spokesman with Colorado Springs police. Officials at Thursday's news conference said the driver was a passerby and not someone going to or coming from the high school.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Doherty High School was closed Wednesday, but reopened Thursday. Therapy dogs and additional grief counselors are available to students, according to a spokesperson for District 11.

A petition started after news of the crash broke Wednesday is calling for a pedestrian bridge to be built over Barnes Road for Doherty High School students to safely cross. The petition had nearly 2,500 signatures since Wednesday.

"Parents shouldn't be burying their children! Children should feel safe going to school! Our community demands immediate action from the City of Colorado Springs and School District 11!" wrote petition creator Jennifer Arey.

Trocciola's death marks the 12th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year. There were five traffic deaths at this time last year.

All of the district's high schools were built in the 1970s and '80s when Colorado Springs was "predominantly a boundary system," according to Superintendent Michael Gaal. Most students went to their neighborhood school, meaning fewer had to commute to school by car.

Today, more than 25% of D-11's high school students are attending by choice, meaning they attend a high school outside of their neighborhood. The traffic flow is much different than when the schools opened, Gaal said, so it is time also to consider sequencing of lights and entry and exit into parking lots.

"We have the technology. We have the resources. We have the means," Gaal said. "We will build on this opportunity in partnership as a community to ensure that all schools, not just District 11, but all schools within our county and our region are afforded the opportunity to know that they can get to and from school in a safe way."

This story was updated with information from a news conference at 3 p.m. Thursday at Doherty High School.