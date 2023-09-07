Colorado Springs founder Gen. William Jackson Palmer and his horse were causing too many crashes downtown.

Travelers going both eastbound and westbound on Platte Avenue where it intersects with Nevada Avenue — the site where Palmer and his horse Diablo permanently watch over the city, immortalized in a bronze monument — can no longer turn left onto Nevada, city officials said Wednesday.

"The Nevada-Platte intersection is, in itself, a unique intersection because of the statue," said Todd Frisbie, the city's traffic engineering division manager. "So it makes left turns ... awkward and difficult to make safely."

Commuters traveling north or south on Nevada can still make left turns onto Platte, he said.

Colorado Springs officials restricted certain left turns at this junction after a citywide study on intersection safety from 2021-2022 found it was more hazardous than expected.

"The movement that was causing it to be worse than expected was that left turn that we restricted from Platte Avenue onto Nevada. ... That change is intended to improve safety," Frisbie said.

Downtown's grid system makes it easy for drivers to make left turns from Platte elsewhere and still reach their destinations, such as at North Weber or North Tejon streets, one block east and one block west, respectively, from Nevada Avenue, he said.

"It shouldn't be a major inconvenience for drivers," he said.

Nevada sees about 20,000 vehicles a day and Platte about 14,000, Frisbie said.

Some traffic counts suggested the number of left turns from Platte onto Nevada during peak morning and afternoon hours of 7:15-8:15 a.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m. were lower than expected, he said. Frisbie could not provide exact volumes by time of press Wednesday.

Crash data at the intersection from 2015-2019 showed 65 total crashes happened; 25 of those crashes, or roughly 38%, involved someone making a left turn from anywhere in the crossing. That exceeds the expected 16% crash rate for left-turning vehicles there, he said.

Among those 25 crashes, 21 involved vehicles making left turns from Platte onto Nevada. Seven of those crashes resulted in injuries, with 12 people being hurt, Frisbie said.

"Some of our traffic counts did suggest that the number of left turns is lower than you'd expect ... but that's really telling, right? Because volume is lower, but you also have an elevated crash experience. That tells you drivers have a hard time making that left turn."

The city also removed signs at the intersection Wednesday that said "Yield to pedestrians" and replaced them with signage reading "No right turns when pedestrians are present," he said.