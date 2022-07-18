The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin the second phase of a three-stage preventative bridge maintenance project in El Paso County at the end of July, according to a Monday news release from the state agency.

Crews will perform maintenance on the Colorado 16 railroad-bridge over U.S. 85 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday night to Friday morning, the release said. The work is expected to be completed by the end of August.

There will be double-lane closures during the project, but the effect on traffic should be minimal, officials said. At least one through lane will be open at all times, and the speed limit will be 45 mph in the work zone.

The project’s first phase focused on the Interstate 25 bridge over South Tejon Street and South Nevada Avenue. The third El Paso location will be the U.S. 24 bridge over 31st Street, department officials said. That work is scheduled to begin in September and should be completed by the end of that month.

For additional information about the project, visit codot.gov/projects/el-paso-county-bridge-maintenance.