The Colorado Department of Transportation on Thursday reported multiple crashes on roadways across the state due to subzero temperatures, extreme wind chill values and below-average visibility. According to CDOT officials, many of these crashes could be avoided if motorists paid more attention to their vehicles before hitting the road.

“Driving in winter conditions is very different, and you have to make sure your vehicle is ready,” said CDOT spokesman Andrew Hogle. “You can’t just assume the roads are going to be like they were in June, when you drove to Vail for fun.”

The transportation agency announced on Wednesday that the Passenger Vehicle Traction Law would be implemented on several highways across the state.

“When the law is called into effect, you are required to have winter-appropriate tires on your vehicle,” Hogle said.

That means motorists are required to have either a four-wheel or all-wheel drive vehicle; tires with a “mud and snow” designation (marked with an M+S icon); winter tires (marked with a “mountain snowflake” icon); or tires with an all-weather rating. All tires are required to have a minimum tread depth of 3/16 of an inch, according to CDOT officials.

“That’s about halfway between totally bald and brand new,” Hogle said.

Tires that don’t meet those conditions need to have chains or a “traction device,” like an AutoSock, on their exterior.

Vehicles with four-wheel drive aren’t required to have winter tires, but CDOT highly recommends them, Hogle said. Summer tires aren’t built to perform in winter conditions because they’re made from different rubber than winter tires.

“Four-wheel drive doesn’t mean four-wheel stop,” Hogle said.

“We see accidents all the time where drivers are overconfident in their four-wheel drive vehicle. They don’t give themselves enough space to slow down, and their summer tires don’t respond the way they want them to.”

The Traction Law is in effect on Interstate 70, from Dotsero to Morrison, from Sept. 1 to May 31, according to the CDOT website. CDOT, in conjunction with Colorado State Patrol, can implement the law when weather and road conditions require it.

“When it’s extremely cold, like it is right now, that law can be called into effect anywhere in the state,” Hogle said.

The State Patrol enforces the Traction Law as a secondary offense, which means troopers don’t set up checkpoints or pull people over because of their tires, “but they are definitely on the list of things to look at if you get stopped or are in an accident.”

Motorists caught driving with inadequate tires when the law is in effect can be cited for a $150 fine. If a driver causes a crash that blocks highway traffic, the fine jumps to $650.

“We understand that having an extra set of winter tires is expensive, and not everyone is able to do it,” Hogle said. “But if you end up paying a $650 fine — well, you could have bought a new set of tires with that money.”