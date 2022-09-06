Motorists using Interstate 25 on Tuesday night should expect slight delays and lane closures between South Academy Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue as Colorado Department of Transportation crews conduct pothole patching and striping work, CDOT officials said in a news release.

The work is part of a series of planned “safety and efficiency improvements” along an approximately 7.5-mile segment of the interstate, between mile markers 127 and 136, the release stated.

The pothole patching will cause alternating right- and left-lane closures on both side of the interstate, officials said. The mobile striping operation will require single-lane closures.

A temporary barrier will separate head-to-head traffic in the work zone. The speed limit in the area has been reduced to 55 mph.

“This traffic configuration will be in place 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” the release stated.

Normal working hours will be 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., weather permitting, CDOT said.

A courtesy patrol vehicle will drive the work zone from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday and holidays.

“Slight traffic delays are expected and motorists are urged to use extra caution while traveling in the new traffic pattern,” CDOT said in the release. “Fines will be double through the construction zone.”

For more information about the project, visit www.codot.gov/projects/militaryaccesssafetyimprovements.