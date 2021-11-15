Northbound Cascade Avenue at Bijou Street is closed as crews with the Colorado Springs Fire Department and Colorado Springs Utilities are working on a natural gas leak, officials with the fire department posted to Twitter Monday.
The leak was caused when a gas line was hit by construction crews, according to a tweet from the fire department at 2:42 p.m. Officials with Colorado Springs Utilities expect Cascade to reopen between 6 and 6:30 p.m.
In the interim, utilities officials said crews have shut off the gas line and there's no threat to the community. Officials ask motorists to drive slowly and obey all posted signs.