A passenger bus on Monday that failed to stop at a downtown red light crashed into another vehicle, causing it to flip over onto its roof, according to Colorado Springs police.

The collision, which took place at about 6:30 a.m., happened when a Bustang passenger bus, traveling east on Kiowa street, ran a red light at Cascade Avenue, police said. When the bus struck an SUV that was heading south on Cascade, the vehicle rolled onto its roof.

The driver of the second vehicle was able to crawl out of the vehicle and was treated at the scene before being taken to a local hospital. His injuries are considered minor, officials said.

No one on the passenger bus was injured, and the bus sustained only minor damage, according to police. The driver was cited for careless driving and failing to stop at a red light.

