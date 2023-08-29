Construction along Colorado Highway 9 in September may impact those thinking of traveling to Breckenridge from Colorado Springs in the coming weeks.

Beginning at 6 a.m. on Sept. 7 through 6 a.m. on Sept. 14, a full closure of Colorado Highway 9 will be issued at the base of Hoosier Pass between County Road 6 and County Road 4, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

CDOT suggests travelers use U.S. 24, Colorado Highway 91 and Interstate 70 as alternate routes during construction.

The $43 million Southeastern Colorado Bridge Bundle Project will replace damaged and obsolete structures across the southeast part of the state, including a structure along Colorado Highway 9 at Mile Marker 71.5 that was originally built in 1938.

“The structure will be replaced with an aluminum box culvert with aluminum headwalls and wingwalls to expedite construction,” according to CDOT. “For the safety of the traveling public, this structure requires full replacement.”

For more information on the Bridge Bundle Project and future delays, Click or Tap Here.