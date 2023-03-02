Highway 67 in Divide closed just before noon Thursday after a body was found near the highway, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating a "suspicious death." They have declined to release a statement, but will update when more information is received, according to an email.

CO 67 South from US-24 in Divide going to Cripple Creek was closed until further notice and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

KKTV reported Colorado State Patrol is assisting the sheriff's office with an investigation after a body was found near Highway 67.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.