Highway 67 in Divide closed just before noon Thursday after a body was found near the highway, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
The Teller County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating a "suspicious death." They have declined to release a statement, but will update when more information is received, according to an email.
CO 67 South from US-24 in Divide going to Cripple Creek was closed until further notice and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Highway 67 South from Highway 24 in Divide to Cripple Creek is closed until further notice. Please avoid the area.— Lieutenant Bunting, PIO (@TCSOPIO) March 2, 2023
KKTV reported Colorado State Patrol is assisting the sheriff's office with an investigation after a body was found near Highway 67.
