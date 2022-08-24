Bicycle involved hit and run

A bicyclist was hit by a large SUV and is in unknown condition

A bicyclist was struck in a hit and run Wednesday morning, according to Colorado Springs Traffic on Twitter.

The crash happened at Barnes Road and Homestead Trail. The bicyclist was hit by a dark-blue Ford Expedition and is in unknown condition at this time.

The suspect vehicle fled the crash scene, according to police.

