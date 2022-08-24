A bicyclist was struck in a hit and run Wednesday morning, according to Colorado Springs Traffic on Twitter.
The crash happened at Barnes Road and Homestead Trail. The bicyclist was hit by a dark-blue Ford Expedition and is in unknown condition at this time.
Per CSPD, hit and run vehicle vs. bicyclist crash Barnes and Homestead Trail, unknown blockage. Run vehicle is dark blue Ford Expedition.— Colo Spgs Traffic (@CSTMC) August 24, 2022
The suspect vehicle fled the crash scene, according to police.