An auto-pedestrian accident in Colorado Springs blocked part of a major Colorado Springs road, according to a tweet from the Cimarron Hills Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to an auto-pedestrian crash at the intersection of Peterson Road and Constitution Avenue at 7:08 p.m. Monday night. 

The accident blocked westbound Constitution. Residents are asked to avoid the area and watch for emergency vehicles. 

Gazette news partner KKTV reports the pedestrian was sent to a local hospital to treat serious injuries following the accident. 

It is unknown at this time how serious the injuries are and when the street will reopen.

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments