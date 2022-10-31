An auto-pedestrian accident in Colorado Springs blocked part of a major Colorado Springs road, according to a tweet from the Cimarron Hills Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to an auto-pedestrian crash at the intersection of Peterson Road and Constitution Avenue at 7:08 p.m. Monday night.
CHFD responding to an auto-pedestrian accident, Peterson/Constitution. Please watch for emergency vehicles.— Cimarron Hills FD (@CimHillsFD) November 1, 2022
The accident blocked westbound Constitution. Residents are asked to avoid the area and watch for emergency vehicles.
Gazette news partner KKTV reports the pedestrian was sent to a local hospital to treat serious injuries following the accident.
It is unknown at this time how serious the injuries are and when the street will reopen.