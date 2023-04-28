Two people were taken into custody late Thursday night after being found in their vehicle under the influence and in the possession of drugs in northeast Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said officials received reports at 11:12 p.m. of a DUI driver near the area of Parkmoor Village Drive and North Academy Boulevard. Upon arriving at the scene, police discovered a male driver and female passenger ‘slumped over’ in the front seats of the vehicle.

Officers also observed drug paraphernalia and narcotics in the vehicle, according to CSPD blotter entry. Due to the high volume of traffic in the area, police proceeded to block the vehicle in, using marked police vehicles.

Police said when the suspect awoke, he attempted to escape authorities by pushing through the formed barricade. The suspect was unable to break free, and their vehicle eventually mechanically failed and caught on fire.

According to police, the suspect attempted to flee on foot but was taken into custody without further incident.