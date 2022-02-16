All lanes of northbound CO-11 and South Nevada Avenue at Star Ranch Road have reopened following an injury crash in the area, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Wednesday.
The alert about the crash went out just before 6:40 p.m. One person has been taken to the hospital, according to officials. Police did not have an update on that person's condition but did say the department's major crash team will not be investigating, which usually indicates less than serious injuries.
Police said the road was reopened as of 7:25 p.m.