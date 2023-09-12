Airport Road and South Academy Boulevard were closed Tuesday morning following a traffic crash that sent one person to the hospital in critical condition, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.
The crash occurred just after 11 a.m., and Airport Road remains closed in both directions to Marjorie Lee Drive, fire officials said.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingtrapped traffic accident at Airport and S. Academy. All eastbound lanes are blocked.— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 12, 2023
Please avoid the area and watch for crews responding.
