Airport Road and South Academy Boulevard were closed Tuesday morning following a traffic crash that sent one person to the hospital in critical condition, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department. 

The crash occurred just after 11 a.m., and Airport Road remains closed in both directions to Marjorie Lee Drive, fire officials said. 

This article will be updated once more information is received.

