The July Fourth weekend is projected to be one of the busiest on record. High levels of travelers are expected on highways and at airports alike, with AAA Colorado predicting 770,000 motorists will take to the road.
This value is slightly lower than the record-setting numbers from 2019, but only by 2.5%. It will be busy.
Denver International Airport is expecting 1.2 million people to travel through their gates between June 30 and July 5, and the Colorado Department of Transportation is expecting just under 225,000 people to travel through the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnel along Interstate 70.
Locally, the Colorado Springs Airport is expecting an average of 35.5 aircraft to come through the regional hub per day, according to Dana Schield, the airport's senior communications specialist.
"For peak travel time periods, we always encourage travelers to arrive at least an hour and a half to two hours early to allow time for parking and getting through security," she said.
Santell Davis is traveling to the Dallas area to see family for the weekend. He said his experience has been a mostly positive one, as he walked from the check-in area to security at Colorado Springs Airport.
"It's been pretty easy. [The airport] is not too big; I really like it."
Davis said it took him about 10 minutes to get through checkout and to the security line Friday, at a time when agents at the American Airlines check-in area outnumbered passengers, with seven members standing by to assist.
Tiffany Luna and her family were traveling to San Diego, like Davis, visiting family. She said their experience at the airport also had been good, and estimated it took roughly five minutes for the company of three to get from check-in to security.
Both accounts were from a non-peak hour at the airport, which may not be indicative of a "normal" travel time period. Travelers should still plan to arrive, according to the guidelines that Shield shared.
Denver International Airport is expecting heavier traffic volume. In a release shared on Wednesday, the airport said it is expecting up to 1.2 million passengers to travel through their gates between June 30 and July 5. This will meet or exceed numbers seen this time last year.
On the ground, CDOT and AAA Colorado are expecting high numbers of travelers to be on the highways this weekend. Bob Wilson, the statewide communication manager at CDOT, said to expect heavy traffic on all interstate highways.
"Traffic increases significantly on the I-25 corridor especially on holiday weekends," he said. "Even though we didn't release an official count for I-25, we will definitely see an increase in traffic north and south of Denver."
Wilson said the I-25 corridor can see a daily average of 89,000 vehicles. Due to the heavy predictions issued by multiple agencies, construction operations on I-25 are suspended for the weekend, CDOT said in a release.
The Colorado State Patrol is not taking these forecasts lightly, either. In a collaboration with CDOT, CSP is increasing patrols along highways and cracking down on drunken driving. Drivers can expect sobriety checkpoints, DUI saturation patrols and "additional law enforcement officers on duty dedicated to impaired driving enforcement."
"Unfortunately, too many motorists choose to drive impaired, which puts everyone in danger on our roadways," Darrell Lingk, CDOT's director of transportation safety, said in a CDOT release. "This enforcement period will arrest and remove impaired drivers from Colorado roadways to help keep you safe ... there is really no excuse to drive after consuming alcohol or marijuana."
In 2020, CSP arrested 171 people for driving under the influence. No data could be found for last year's numbers during the July 4 weekend.
According to public information officer Master Trooper Gary Cutler, CSP will have "additional people out on the road."
"We are asking people not to drink and drive," he said. "We really want everyone to be careful out there."