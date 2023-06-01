Traffic headaches abounded Thursday morning as President Joe Biden's motorcade traveled through Colorado Springs en route to this year's Air Force Academy graduation.

Around 8:30 a.m., Colorado State Patrol reported on Twitter that the presidential motorcade would be traveling on Interstate 25 through Colorado Springs to the Air Force Academy, and drivers were asked to avoid the interstate until 9 a.m.

Drivers took to Twitter to voice complaints about the traffic delays, closed cross streets and short notice during rush hour.

Happening now: The Presidential motorcade will be traveling north on I25 through Colorado Springs and up to the US Air Force Academy for the cadet graduation. Please avoid I25 until after 0900 hours. — CSP Colorado Springs (@CSP_CSprings) June 1, 2023

"Absolutely unbelievable. Police and city government gives citizens absolutely no notice. My minor child is at swim practice on the other side of I25. I can't even find an open street that crosses the highway. I have no idea how to get to her," wrote Eric Kniffin on Twitter.

Click or tap here for live updates around Colorado Springs on The Gazette's interactive traffic map. Traffic will again be impacted by road closures when Biden leaves the academy Thursday afternoon.

"Why are the crossroads closed? I-25 is one thing, but people are unable to go east-west on side roads?? No notice that people wouldn't be able to get to work. Ridiculous!" tweeted Tom Castle.

Another Twitter user, Kyle Berndt, wrote that it took over an hour to get to work and that I-25 was open, but cross streets were closed.

"Yeah, this is a monumental lapse in judgement by CSP and the city....on Woodmen, Academy, Briargate, GoG, and Filmore, there are ZERO road signs indicating the closure to let motorists make lane decisions ahead of time. Just a cop and some green cones. Took over an hour to get to work just trying to find an opening for a 10 min drive," Berndt wrote.

Other agencies, including the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and the Colorado Springs Police Department, said they did not provide advance notice of road closures because the Secret Service directed them not to for security concerns.

The only agency that provided road closure information Thursday morning was Colorado State Patrol, which, in a follow up tweet, apologized for the short notice.

"This is a fluid situation and times get adjusted with little notice. There will be another closure this afternoon for the motorcade to travel back to the COS Airport. More to come."

Many commuters were also caught in motorcade route shutdowns from Peterson Space Force Base west toward Colorado 115 after Biden's arrival in Colorado Springs during the Wednesday evening rush hour.