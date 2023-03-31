The entire intersection of Jamboree Drive and Academy Boulevard has been closed, and will remain closed for at least several hours, due to a fallen traffic light, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.
The city's traffic map shows North Academy Boulevard closed between Voyager Parkway and the Kelly Johnson/Briargate boulevards intersection.
The entire intersection of Jamboree Dr and Academy Bl is closed due to fallen traffic lights. Please seek alternate routes for now as repairs may take several hours.— CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) March 31, 2023
The road and intersection closure was announces around 9:18 a.m. by the police department.
The city traffic cam at the Academy Boulevard and Jelly Johnson Boulevard also was inoperable, as of 11 a.m.
This story will be updated as road closures and estimated opening times are available.