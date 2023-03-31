The entire intersection of Jamboree Drive and Academy Boulevard has been closed, and will remain closed for at least several hours, due to a fallen traffic light, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The city's traffic map shows North Academy Boulevard closed between Voyager Parkway and the Kelly Johnson/Briargate boulevards intersection.

The road and intersection closure was announces around 9:18 a.m. by the police department.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The city traffic cam at the Academy Boulevard and Jelly Johnson Boulevard also was inoperable, as of 11 a.m.

This story will be updated as road closures and estimated opening times are available.