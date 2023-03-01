The El Paso County coroner has identified an 85-year-old Colorado Springs man as the person who died in a collision between a tractor-trailer and another vehicle on Interstate 25 last week.

Colorado Springs police said the vehicle was struck by the trailer on the truck in the northbound lanes of I-25 near the Martin Luther King Jr. Bypass.

The vehicle driver, identified as Frank Allison, was pronounced dead at the scene. An obituary for Allison said he was a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force and is survived by five children and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The crash is still under investigation and authorities have not made any arrests, but police said neither speed nor alcohol is considered a factor.

This is the eighth traffic fatality of 2023 in Colorado Springs. At the same time last year, there were three. Police said there have been 61 traffic fatalities in the city in the past 365 days.