One man was cited by Colorado Springs police on suspicion of a felony hit and run following a collision with a motorcycle Saturday, police officials said.
Rudolph Gallegos, 81, was cited after police stopped his vehicle as he allegedly attempted to flee the scene of a collision with a motorcycle near Chelton Road and Zebulon Drive.
Police were notified of the incident shortly before 9 a.m. Their investigation determined that the motorcyclist was traveling west on Chelton when they were reportedly hit by Gallegos, who was turning onto Zebulon from eastbound Chelton.
The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.