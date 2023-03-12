At least eight people were injured Sunday afternoon following a major traffic crash at a busy intersection on the eastern side of Colorado Springs.

According to social media postings from the Colorado Springs Fire Department, a vehicle rolled over at Academy and Palmer Park boulevards at about 2:30 p.m. First responders told Gazette news partner KKTV that three people were thrown from the vehicle. Officials did not say how many vehicles were involved in the crash, nor would they speculate on the condition of the victims.

All eight of the injured were taken to area hospitals.

The northbound lanes of North Academy Boulevard were closed at Palmer Park. Motorists were advised to avoid the area.