A 79-year-old man critically injured in a car crash earlier this month died two weeks ago, police announced Friday.
Officer responded to the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and East Bijou Street around 2:27 p.m. Monday, April 4, after a Mazda headed north on Academy Boulevard tried to turn left onto westbound Bijou when a red VW sedan hit the Mazda. The Mazda crashed into another VW sedan that was sitting at a red light waiting to turn east on Bijou from Academy, police said.
The driver of the Mazda, Michael Levan, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and died Friday, April 15.
Levan's death is the 10th traffic fatality in the city this year. Last year at this time there were 13 traffic deaths.