The El Paso County Coroner's office has identified the woman who died in a crash near Memorial Park on Tuesday morning as 78-year-old Janis Siefert, officials announced Friday.
Siefert was driving a SUV that was hit by a tow truck carrying a car on the bed as the SUV attempted to cross East Pikes Peak Avenue at South Parkside Drive, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department said. The truck, which was headed east, struck the driver-side door of the SUV and pushed it east of the intersection. Police were notified of the crash at about 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday.
Siefert and another occupant of the SUV had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Colorado Springs Fire Department, police said. Both were taken to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries where Siefert later died.
The police department's major crash team is investigating the incident.
Siefert's death is the 26th traffic-related fatality in Colorado Springs this year. Police said there were 25 at this time last year.