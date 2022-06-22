Four people, including a Colorado State Patrol motorcycle trooper, sustained injuries after a truck collided with a patrol motorcycle and tow truck early Wednesday morning.

A Ford pickup with two occupants veered across Interstate 25 from the left lane onto the right shoulder and struck the parked patrol motorcycle and a tow truck, which was actively loading a vehicle near mile marker 157.

The motorcycle, belonging to Trooper Dean McClain, was thrown across three lanes of traffic before it landed in the median and burst into flames.

McClain and the tow truck operator, a 31-year-old Colorado Springs man, were standing by the guardrail when the crash occurred and were struck by flying debris. Both sustained minor injuries but were not taken to the hospital.

McClain and the truck operator were on the scene of a single-vehicle crash that occurred before the Ford pickup collided with their vehicles.

The pickup driver sustained moderate injuries in the crash, and a front-seat passenger sustained serious injuries.

State Patrol identified the pickup driver as Bernard Ewertz, 55, and the passenger as a 31-year-old woman, both from Greeley. The pair were taken to Penrose Hospital.

Ewertz has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Two lanes of I-25 were closed Wednesday morning for approximately four hours while the scene was investigated.

“Today, we were extremely lucky this situation was not worse,” said CSP Chief Col. Matthew Packard.

“We have not always been this lucky. This is a dramatic reminder of the dangers of both not moving over and driving under the influence.”