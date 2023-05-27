Colorado Springs firefighters said one person had to be extricated from a vehicle after a crash at Fountain Boulevard and Circle Drive Saturday afternoon.
In a tweet posted shortly after 2:30, the fire department reported that three people were taken to a hospital for injuries.
Drivers were asked to avoid the intersection.
1 person extricated by Truck 8, and a total of 3 patients transported for injuries. Avoid the intersection if possible. pic.twitter.com/2zHoBrwiA1— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 27, 2023
