A rollover crash left three injured and caused a major road to close near downtown Colorado Springs, according to a tweet from the fire department.
The "critical" crash closed the intersection of South Nevada Avenue and Mill Street Monday night. All lanes of South Nevada Avenue were reopened as of 11:20 p.m., police said.
The two-vehicle crash left both vehicles upside-down, police said. Two adults and three juveniles were transported to a local hospital with what police said were "serious injuries."
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a critical traffic accident at S Nevada and Mill St. Use alternate routes. All parties are being transported to area hospitals. pic.twitter.com/ZuGLL9bUXv— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 4, 2022
Officials believe speed to be a factor in the crash. Police have not released further information or the identities of those involved in the incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
For traffic updates, visit the Gazette's interactive traffic map.