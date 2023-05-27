Colorado Springs firefighters said one person had to be extricated from a vehicle after a crash at Fountain Boulevard and Circle Drive Saturday afternoon.

In a tweet posted shortly after 2:30, the fire department reported that three people were taken to a hospital for injuries.

Drivers were asked to avoid the intersection.

1 person extricated by Truck 8, and a total of 3 patients transported for injuries. Avoid the intersection if possible. pic.twitter.com/2zHoBrwiA1 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 27, 2023