Colorado Springs firefighters said one person had to be extricated from a vehicle  after a crash at Fountain Boulevard and Circle Drive Saturday afternoon. 

In a tweet posted shortly after 2:30, the fire department reported that three people were taken to a hospital for injuries.

Drivers were asked to avoid the intersection. 

